Neha Kakkar Vs Rakul Preet Singh: Who Wore The Print Puff Dress Better?

Neha Kakkar, one of the finest singers of the modern generation, is among the most celebrated singers of Bollywood. Along with singing Neha Kakkar is also admired for her impeccable fashion sense and style. She loves to wear quirky outfits and style herself with the trendiest fashion which inspires us. Neha Kakkar's outfit choices are just perfect and hence she manages to carve a niche in the hearts of masses with her impressive fashion sense.

Also read | Neha Kakkar Has Shared Stage With Many Noted Bollywood Singers; See List Here

On the same lines is actor Rakul Preet Singh. Rakul is one of the gorgeous and finest new-age actors of the Hindi Film Industry. Rakul Preet Singh rose to fame with her noticeable works in the Telugu and Tamil film industries. Rakul Preet Singh is one of the highly acclaimed actors who has received a lot of appreciation from the audience for her acting prowess and fashionable appearances. Apart from being a fabulous actress, Rakul Preet Singh is also popular for her great fashion sense, fitness and style statement.

Both these actors have recently flaunted their summer outfits in a similar style on their Instagram pages. Neha Kakkar and Rakul Preet Singh styled these floral outfits from their summer collection which has the same sleeves pattern. Let’s see which fashionista rocked the outfit in their best stylish ways.

Also read | When Neha Kakkar Gave A Tribute To Singer Arijit Singh & Sang 'Tum Saath Ho'; Watch

Neha Kakkar and Rakul Preet Singh styled in a same printed puff sleeves outfit-

Rakul Preet Singh

Summer floral prints in blue with this twirling outfit looks awesome on Rakul Preet Singh. Her short dress is an off-shoulder one form one side and the other side has the puffed 3/4th sleeve which looks really stylish. Rakul Preet Singh, the gorgeous actor has blown away the audience’s mind with her calm and cool summer collection blue floral outfit with light make-up and curly hair along with white printed bellies that compliment her look.

And we twist and twirl in ❤️ @hemantandnandita

Jewellery: @confluenceofficial

Shoe: @louboutinworld styled by @aasthasharma makeup @im__sal hair @ashisbogi @kiransaphotography

Image courtesy: @rakulpreet

Rakul Preet Singh looks stunning in this floral piece

Sometimes getting lost helps you find yourself ❤️

Also read | The Kapil Sharma Show's Krushna Abhishek Says 'Neha Kakkar Is Indian Idol's Archana'

Image courtesy: @rakulpreet

Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar wore this summer collection dress in orange in a TikTok video with the TikTok star Awez Darbar. The dress was a maxi dress with puffed sleeves and V-neck style. Neha Kakkar is styling this awesome bright colour outfit with a black belt on the waist and the prettiest curly hairstyle and nude shade make-up. Let us know in the comment section who stuns this floral puffed sleeve look better…

#GoaBeach with My favourite @awez_darbar ❤️🤗 Thank you for always dancing/ acting on all my songs 🥰 You’re really talented 👏🏼 Infact Thanks to your whole team as well ❤️🙏🏼 #AwezDarbar #NehaKakkar .

Song by @tonykakkar 🙌🏼 .

@indiatiktok ❤️ .

Outfit: @designerniharikapandey 😘 .

#MUAH @vibhagusain 😘

Image courtesy: @nehakakkar

Also read | Neha Kakkar Sure Knows How To Rock Different Denim Styles And Here's Proof; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.