Rakul Preet Singh Opens Up About Trolling, Says She Will Speak Up Against Personal Attacks

No matter how much celebrities try to impress in the audience, they are still facing a lot of criticism and nasty comments from trolls on social media. This is no different for the De De Pyaar De actor Rakul Preet Singh. She recently gave an interview where she opened up how she feels about these trolls and negative comments.

ALSO READ | Rakul Preet Singh's Net Worth Will Leave You Stumped; Details Inside

Rakul Preet Singh says no to trolls

As per an article on a news portal, Rakul Preet shared in an interview that according to her, the trolls are those people who do not have a real identity. She said that they try to get a response from all verified sources for their cheap remarks and by doing so, they try to validate their existence. She talked about how she was given rude and sexual names because she wore denim shorts. A troll had said that she had forgotten to wear her pants.

To this, Rakul Preet had immediately responded and slammed him for his comment. She had also said that until people like the troll exist, no woman can be safe. Sadly, she was trolled for her response as well.

ALSO READ | Parineeti Chopra Or Rakul Preet Singh | Whom Do You Like In Formals?

Rakul again responded and said that the people who are questioning her ethics must also speak up when women are objectified. Rakul Preet recalled this incident in the interview and said that it was the girl in her and not the actor who replied to that. She said that there is a lot of negativity and hatred in the world.

ALSO READ | Rakul Preet Singh Is A Showstopper In Her Lavender Saree; See Pictures Here

She had come to an understanding that there are certain sections of the society that you cannot do anything about. In the end, she said that she is okay with harmless trolling. But she will not stay quiet when it comes to someone attacks her characters or her family.

ALSO READ | When Shraddha Kapoor And Rakul Preet Singh Stunned In Red Jumpsuits

Rakul Preet Singh's movies include De De Pyaar De, Shimla Mirch and Marjaavaan. The actor will soon be seen in the movie Attack. It also stars John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez.

ALSO READ | Arjun Kapoor Snapped With Rakul Preet Singh As They Shoot For Their Next Film

Source: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.