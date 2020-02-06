Rakul Preet Singh Has Aced The Shimmer Game And These Pics Are Proof

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the finest new-age actors in the industry today. She was last seen on the big-screen in Marjavaan, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. Rakul Preet has received a lot of appreciation from the audience for her acting skills and the people from the industry have accepted her with an open heart. Apart from being a fabulous actress, Rakulpreet Singh is also known for her great dressing sense and style statement. In fact, she is one of the few stars who have aced the shimmer game and here's the proof-

Rakul Preet's top casual outfits

Rakul Preet Singh donned a dark grey shimmer gown. The gown is one-side off the shoulder and has a thigh-high slit. Rakul Preet has worn black heels and worn minimal accessories with it. She has given her hair centre partition and tied them at the back, in a neat ponytail. She applied nude and natural makeup.

Rakul Preet Singh is seen posing in a grey colour shimmer saree, with a deep neck, sleeveless blouse. She has given her open and wavy hair a middle partition and worn minimal accessories. Rakul has applied nude and minimal makeup.

The De De Pyar De actor is seen in an onion-peel colour gown. It is a tube gown and has a thigh-high slit, with a net cake at the back. She has worn black heels and worn minimal accessories. The actor has given her curly hair a side partition and applied nude and natural makeup.

