Rakul Preet Singh's Workout Video With Lakshmi Manchu Will Motivate Fans To Exercise

Rakul Preet Singh recently shared a video where she is seen working out on a terrace. On August 11, the actor took to her Instagram story and shared a post. In this post, she shared a slow-motion video in which she is seen getting ready for her next endeavours. In the video, she is seen in a blue crop top and black leggings.

In the caption, she wrote "Get the day started like 💪🏻 @lakshmimanchu". She was seen exercising with Lakshmi Manchu who also can be seen in the video. She is sporting a black top and a black and grey camouflage track pant. Lakshmi is seen holding Rakul down as she tries to run. Take a look at the video here.

Read Also | Madhuri Dixit Nene, Rakul Preet Singh And Other Stars Who Shared "moods Of 2020"

Read Also | Check What Kiara Advani And Other Female Actors In Bollywood Were Upto This Weekend

The De De Pyaar De actor has also shared another video of her exercising at her home. In this video, she as doing bench press as the Martin Garrix track Animals played in the background. The Sarrainodu actor was seen sporting a black top and a black and grey camouflage track pant in the video. She captioned the post and wrote, "Pumping it up 🤪 when home is a gym or gym is at home 💪🏻 #siblingtraining @amanpreetoffl". Take a look at the post here.

Read Also | Beirut Explosion: Rakul Preet Singh, Tamannaah And Other South Indian Actors Express Grief

Apart from workout videos, she has also recently shared 'moods of 2020' pictures on her Instagram. Taking a part in the viral challenge, she shared how she was happy for the first two months of the year. After which things went south in the month of March. She then shared posts where she was seen fighting COVID-19 with the quote of "Go Corona Go". And towards the end of the month, she was seen meditating and waiting for stuff to get back to normal. Take a look at the post shared by the Yaariyaan actor here.

Read Also | Madhuri Dixit Nene Answers Interesting Fan Questions As She Completes 36-yrs In Bollywood

On work front

She was last seen in the film Shimla Mirchi which released in January of 2020. Now, she will be seen in Attack and Indian 2. according to IMDb she will also be seen in an Untitled Kaashvi Nair Film.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.