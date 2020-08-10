Check What Kiara Advani And Other Female Actors In Bollywood Were Upto This Weekend

It has been months since the world has been fighting a global pandemic. But, the challenges being faced by the actors due to the crisis has definitely not stopped them from adapting to the ‘new normal’. Here's what the female celebrities of the Bollywood industry were up to this weekend.

What the female celebrities of the Bollywood industry were up to this weekend?

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani has gained a huge fan-base and has successfully made a big name for herself in the Bollywood industry, in recent years. The actor is also a big social media sensation and has millions of people following her. This weekend, Kiara Advani was spotted getting back to work as she was clicked outside the Dharma Productions office, with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan.

Rakul Preet Singh

Apart from being a great actor, Rakul Preet Singh is also known for being a fitness enthusiast. The actor spent her weekend working out at her home gym with her brother. On August 9, 2020, Rakul Preet Singh posted a video of the two siblings gaining some muscles at their home gym together. She captioned the video, “Pumping it up 🤪 when home is a gym or gym is at home 💪🏻 #siblingtraining @amanpreetoffl”.

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan is one of the most critically acclaimed actors in the Bollywood industry. Soha Ali Khan spent her weekend being “booked,” reading a thick novel in one corner of the house, celebrating the Book Lovers Day. On August 9, 2020, Soha Ali Khan took to her official Instagram handle to post a picture of herself sitting comfortably on her couch with a blanket on and a book in her hand. She captioned the picture, “Sunday well spent #bookloversday 📖 #letsread #alittlelife”.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

It is a known fact that Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a big-time animal lover. The actor, who already has two dogs of her own has announced adopting a third dog this weekend. On August 9, 2020, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her official Instagram handle to post a picture of herself with husband, Nick Jonas and their adorable dogs. She captioned the picture, “Our new family portrait! Welcome to the family, Panda! We adopted this little rescue (soon he won’t be so little) just a few weeks ago. We can’t be sure but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepard mix.... and those eyes... and the ears!!! ❤️😍❤️🐼❤️🐶 BTW @diariesofdiana wasn’t around for our little photoshoot, but we couldn’t leave our #1 girl out...so...we made it work! 😂 😉 @ginothegerman @pandathepunk @nickjonas @hollywood_huskies”.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone has gained a fair name for herself in the Bollywood movie industry. The actor had travelled from India to the USA, with her family, amid the global pandemic. Sunny Leone spent her weekend having dinner with a bunch of friends and pranking her husband. On August 9, 2020, Sunny Leone took to her official Instagram handle to post a video of a prank she played on her husband. She captioned the video, “What can I say!!??? I mean he makes it too easy to do pranks on him. Well maybe he did help which is why he’s sleeping! @dirrty99 is a good husband. Happy birthday Nikhel. @bluereena @patellegrino hehe”.

