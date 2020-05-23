Rakul Preet Singh's 'Aiyaary': Here Is Intriguing Trivia About The Movie You Need To Know

Rakul Preet Singh, who kickstarted her acting journey in Bollywood with Yaariyan, has been impressing the audience with her stellar performances in the movie and since then there has been no turning back for the actor. Rakul Preet Singh has appeared in several Kannada movies and has won several awards and accolades for her performance. Some of the most notable films of her include Venjatadri Express, Loukyam, Druva Winner, Nannaku Prematho, Rarandoi Veduka Chudham, and many more.

Not only that, but her fashion game is also always on point. The actor was last seen alongside Ajay Devgn and Tabu in De De Pyaar De and won the hearts of her fans with her charming screen presence. But of all the movies, her performance in Aiyaary is particularly praised by critics and fans.

Aiyaary is directed by Neeraj Pandey. The film features Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Chopra, Adil Hussain, Kumud Mishra, Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher in major roles. Rakul plays the role of Sonia Gupta in the movie. The movie is widely recognised for its soundtrack. All the tracks for the movie have been composed by Rochak Kohli and the lyrics have been penned by Manoj Muntashir. With all that said now, read some of the most interesting trivia about the film:

Rakul Preet Singh's Aiyaary Trivia

The film marked the first collaboration of Sidharth Malhotra with director Neeraj Pandey.

Naseeruddin Shah, who gave a stellar performance in A Wednesday, which was director Neeraj Pandey's debut film, appeared in his film after about a decade.

The movie marked the first collaboration of actor Rakul Preet Singh with co-star Manoj Bajpayee and Student of the Year actor, Sidharth Malhotra.

Sidharth Malhotra essayed a very unique role in the movie, which is quite different from the types of roles he had performed earlier.

The title of the movie, Aiyaary, means Trickery. But when the film made its official announcement, the audience were in a fix and were confused as to what the title name really meant.

The film was initially scheduled to be released on the 26th of January, 2018, but was later postponed to the 8th of February, so as to avoid a clash with Padmaavat's release date, but it was further again postponed from the 8th of February to the 16th of February, to avoid the clash with Akshay Kumar's film, Padman.

