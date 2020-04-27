Rakul Preet Singh's 'Theeran Adhigaram Ondru' Trivia: The Film Is Based On A Real Case?

Quick links:
Theeran Adhigaram Ondru is Rakul Preet Singh's Tamil movie starring Karthi, Rakul Preet Singh and Abhimanyu Singh in the lead roles. The action and thriller film is penned and helmed by director H. Vinoth. Theeran Adhigaram Ondru is produced by S. R. Prakashbabu and S. R. Prabhu under the banner titled, Dream Warrior Pictures.
The crime drama's story revolves around the Operation Bawaria case, which involved the nefarious activity of dacoits and its eventual containment by Tamil Nadu police. Theeran Adhigaram Ondru is a critically acclaimed flick where Karthi received Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor – South and was nominated for Best Actor – Tamil. Check out some interesting trivia about Rakul Preet Singh's action starrer Theeran Adhigaram Ondru.
