Rakul Preet Singh's 'Theeran Adhigaram Ondru' Trivia: The Film Is Based On A Real Case?

Theeran Adhigaram Ondru is Rakul Preet Singh's Tamil movie starring Karthi, Rakul Preet Singh and Abhimanyu Singh in the lead roles. The action and thriller film is penned and helmed by director H. Vinoth. Theeran Adhigaram Ondru is produced by S. R. Prakashbabu and S. R. Prabhu under the banner titled, Dream Warrior Pictures.

The crime drama's story revolves around the Operation Bawaria case, which involved the nefarious activity of dacoits and its eventual containment by Tamil Nadu police. Theeran Adhigaram Ondru is a critically acclaimed flick where Karthi received Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor – South and was nominated for Best Actor – Tamil. Check out some interesting trivia about Rakul Preet Singh's action starrer Theeran Adhigaram Ondru.

Intriguing Trivia and Lesser-Known Facts of Theeran Adhigaram Ondru

Theeran Adhigaram Ondru is reportedly based on a real-life crime case led by the Inspector-General of Police (North Zone) S. R. Jangid and the then DIG Viluppuram Range Sanjay Arora in 2005, Tamil Nadu. It follows the plot inspired by the true events of the Operation Bawaria case, which involved the nefarious activity of dacoits and its eventual containment by Tamil Nadu police.

The real-life Fingerprint Expert Dhananjchezhiyan acted as a Fingerprint Expert in the action crime drama as well.

The background score of the Rakul Preet Singh and Karthi starrer is heavily inspired by King Arthur - Legend of the Sword's Londinium theme music.

Theeran Adhigaram Ondru was filmed in Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) for 45 days and most of the action sequences were done under the scorching sun.

The crime thriller flick also marks the first film of Rakul Preet Singh and Karthi together. Though it's a crime action thriller movie, romance also worked out great.

After the huge success of Sathuranga Vettai, Theeran Adhigaram Ondru is the second movie of director H. Vinoth.

