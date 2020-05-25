Rakul Preet Singh’s Fitness Regime And Secrets To Stay Strong And Fit Revealed

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the finest new-age actors in the industry today. Along with being known for her versatility, Rakul Preet Singh is also known for her fitness regimes and secrets. Here we reveal to you the diet secrets and fitness regime of the De De Pyaar De actor. Read ahead to know more-

Rakul Preet Singh’s fitness regime and secrets

Rakul Preet Singh has often shown dedication towards her workouts. She religiously follows her diet not only to maintain an hourglass figure but also to remain strong, fit, and healthy. Talking about her fitness regimen with an entertainment daily during an interview, Rakul Preet Singh said that just washing the face every day is necessary to remove the dirt off, in the same way, there is also a need to remove and wash off all the toxins from the body every day. She said that she is somebody who enjoys working out and it is not a burden for her, like “Oh my god, I have to stay fit, I have to work out”. She enjoys the process of working out and if she goes two to three days straight without working out, she starts to feel lethargic and incomplete, added Rakul Preet Singh.

Rakul Preet Singh’s workout routine as mentioned in an interview with a daily

Rakul Preet Singh workouts out for six days a week.

Rakul Preet’s daily routine consists of warming up, followed by cardio, followed by strength training, later followed by the cooling down process.

Rakul’s warm-up consists of stationary or dynamic stretches for eight to ten minutes.

Her high-intensity cardio consists of kickboxing, cycling, treadmill, and skipping for twenty-five minutes.

Her strength training includes core and lower limb strengthen with weights, sandbags, types, or bodyweight.

Rakul Preet’s cooling down progress consists of yoga and full-body stretching.

Rakul Preet Singh’s diet secrets as revealed in an interview

Talking about her diet with a leading entertainment daily, Rakul Preet Singh said that she believes in healthy eating and following a balanced diet. As such, diet is a very misinterpreted word and sounds like torture, said Rakul in the interview. Rakul emphasized that eating homemade food and avoid any form of sweets and fried, packaged food is a must. She has learnt the art of staying fit without starving herself. She avoids junk food, eats a lot of fruits, carbs, and vegetables. Even though Rakul eats a lot of carbohydrates she still stays manages to remain skinny and the reason behind it is the kind of food she chooses. She chooses her staple food-grain wheat for roti, along with dal and sabzi. These carbohydrates are not just the energy givers but they come with essential fatty acids, amino acids, fibre, B vitamins, micro minerals like selenium, zinc, chromium and many other nutrients.

