When Rakul Preet Singh Slammed Trolls On Social Media; Check Details

Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh kick-started her acting journey with the Kannada movie Gilli in 2009. Since then, she refused to look back and gained popularity in the industry. Recently, she opened about her feelings about being trolled and receiving negative comments.

According to a report, in an interview, she revealed that she was okay with harmless jokes but could not bear anything wrong about her character or family. Rakul Preet Singh knows how to slam the trolls. So, we have mentioned the times when the actor gave them fierce replies:

Rakul Preet Singh’s smoking scene

Rakul Preet Singh was trolled for her smoking scene in Telugu movie Manmadhudu 2. She starred opposite Nagarjuna Akkineni in the film. Singh shared a teaser for the film and had to face her fans’ negative comments on the same. However, she referred to Shahid Kapoor’s character in Kabir Singh and asked trolls to learn to dissociate reel characters from real-life people.

Rakul Preet Singh’s outfit

Rakul Preet Singh was trolled on social media for wearing shorts. However, she chose to speak up rather than taking it all in. People trolled her for wearing shorts and getting out of a car. They asked her to wear clothes and also dropped nasty comments about her character.

So, Rakul Preet Singh stepped up for herself and slammed the troll. Her angry remark paved a way for her fans to question her comments in the tweet, as she made a reference to mothers. People started criticising the way in which she gave it back to the troll. Later on, Rakul Preet Singh clarified everything on social media.

Well for people questioning my ethics why don’t you speak up when women are objectified and I’ve chosen my words only to make such #sickminds realise that they have a family too and how would they feel if the same is done to them ! I am sure his mother would give him a slap too🙏 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) January 17, 2019

Also read: Rakul Preet Singh Or Deepika Padukone: Who Wore The Black Anamika Khanna Outfit Better?

Also read: Rakul Preet Singh's Dance Steps To Add To Your Daily Fitness Routine; Watch Videos Here

When she went to buy medical supplies

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh stepped out of her home to buy medical supplies. In a viral video, she can be seen wearing a mask and casual outfits. Netizens asked whether she was buying alcohol. However, she took to Twitter and dropped a sarcastic reply. Singh asked if medical stores were selling alcohol. Most of the fans’ were in support of her and asked the troll to check before commenting as the medical store was clearly visible in the video.

Oh wow ! I wasn’t aware that medical stores were selling alcohol 🤔😂😂 https://t.co/3PLYDvtKr0 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) May 7, 2020

Also read: Rakul Preet Singh Or Deepika Padukone: Who Wore The Black Anamika Khanna Outfit Better?

Also read: Rakul Preet Singh & Brother Aman Preet Have Fun In Tiktok's '#WhoIsMoreLikelyTo' Challenge

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.