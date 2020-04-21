Rakul Preet Singh's Five Outfits That You Can Wear In A South Indian Wedding

The model-turned-actor, Rakul Preet Singh entered Bollywood in the year 2014 with Yaariyan alongside Himansh Kohli. The southern fame has managed to impress the audience with her screen presence. Initially, Rakul Preet Singh started her career as a model while in college, during which she also made her acting debut in the Kannada film Gilli (2009). Along with her acting skills, the Marjaavaan actor also is a well-known style icon who has always impressed the fashion police. Here are Rakul Preet Singh's five best outfits that you can don in a South Indian wedding.

Rakul Preet Singh's wedding wardrobe

In this photoshoot picture, Rakul Preet Singh stunned in a golden ensemble. She wore the royal outfit for Zee Cine Awards Tamil 2020. Rakul sported a golden embroidered blouse paired with peach lehenga. The look was accessorised with South Indian style jewellery.

Here, Rakul Preet Singh posed in a traditional southern style saree. She donned a pink and yellow saree with a checkered design. She accessorised the look with a heavy neckpiece, earrings and a belly chain.

This is Rakul Preet Singh's look from the red carpet of TSRTV9 Awards. She dazzled in a yellow saree with a thick borderline. The blouse had half sleeves. Check out Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram for jewellery inspiration.

This outfit of Rakul Preet Singh is designed by Devnaagri. Here, she posed in a white umbrella dress. The outfit had a backless design. Take a look at Rakul Preet Singh's photo.

