Rakul Preet Prefers Natural Remedy For Boosting Immunity, Shares Herbal Concoction Recipe

Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh is making all the right choices about her health while under self-quarantine amid the nationwide lockdown imposed by the government of India. One of the precautionary measures that the health regulatory authorities have advised is to keep one's immunity strong to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic. The 'De De Pyaar De' actor took to her Instagram account and shared a recipe of a herbal concoction which helps in boosting immunity.

The actor captioned the post, "We need our immunity to be at its best in times like these and what better way than to do it naturally!"

"Add pinch of ginger , pepper , turmeric , cinnamon and cloves to 500 ml water.. let it boil till it becomes half. Add organic honey if you like. It tastes so good and is perfect replacement for caffeine too!!"

Amid lockdown, Rakul Preet Singh is one of the divas who has paid special attention to her fitness. The actor has shared her fitness routine with fans to motivate them to workout at home and stay healthy amid this crisis. In one of the posts, Rakul Preet Singh wrote how times like these make everyone realise the importance of good health.

What's next for Rakul Preet Singh?

The actor was seen last in Ramesh Sippy's drama film Shimla Mirchi along wth actors Hema Malini and Rajkummar Rao. She will feature next in Kaashvie Nair's upcoming film opposite 2 States actor Arjun Kapoor.

