Rakul Preet Starrer 'Shimla Mirchi' Was Delayed B'coz Of This Reason | Learn More Trivia

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the gorgeous and finest new-age actors of the Hindi Film Industry. Rakul Preet Singh rose to fame with her noticeable works in the Telugu and Tamil film industries. The actor has been on the big-screen many a times in the films like Marjavaan, De De Pyaar De, Yaariyan, NGK, Aiyaary, and Shimla Mirchi among others. Apart from being a fabulous actress, Rakul Preet Singh is also popular for her great fashion sense, fitness and style statement. Talking about her movies, here are some unknown facts about her film ‘Shimla Mirchi’.

All about ‘Shimla Mirchi’

Shimla Mirchi, a Bollywood film starring Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh and Hema Malini in the lead characters. The film was a love triangle between a daughter, mother and a man. In the film, Rajkummar and Rakul fall in love and later due to some sort of confusion, Hema's character starts evolving feelings for Rajkummar Rao. Hema and Rakul were seen playing mother-daughter in the film. Shimla Mirchi released on January 3, 2020.

Shimla Mirchi: Hema Malini, Rajkummar Rao And Rakul Preet Singh In An Unusual Love Story!



Watch the official trailer - https://t.co/wbZ0tVTH0z



Obtain Non-Exclusive Public Performance Rights of Music from Novex Communications.#Novex #Zee #ShimlaMirchi #HemaMalini #RajkummarRao pic.twitter.com/h15nYYF4li — Novex Communications (@Novex_Official) January 3, 2020

Trivia about Rakul Preet Singh and Rajkummar Rao starrer

The shooting of the film started in the year 2014 and was to release in 2015. But as there were no distributors who were taking the film, it was postponed.

The film was a comeback of Ramesh Sippy to the direction in Bollywood after 19 years since the movie Zamana Deewana 1995. The film started shooting in 2014.

After some of the classic films like Andaz in 1971, Seeta Aur Geeta in 1972 and Sholay in 1975, Shimla Mirchi was the fourth collaboration of Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy together.

The film Shimla Mirchi was produced by Rohan Sippy, the son of Ramesh Sippy under their production banner Ramesh Sippy Entertainment.

Emraan Hashmi was about to play the lead role in the film Shimla Mirchi, but could not agree to the price Ramesh Sippy was offering.

