'Cheeni Kum', 'Shimla Mirch' And Other Films That Prove Age Is Just A Number For Love

Bollywood films have undoubtedly a large impact on their audience. From making the audience and fans laugh their heart out to getting them teary-eyed, films have always managed to hit the right chord of emotions. There are films that speak about social media and on the other hand, many films talk about pop-culture. The unique storyline of a few films have not only done wonders at the box-office but are also easily relatable. Being one of these genres, a bunch of films has proved that age is just a number when it comes to love. Here are several films that tickled the funny bone of the audience with old-age romance:

Cheeni Kum

Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu starrer Cheeni Kum released in 2007. The R. Balki directorial narrates the romance of an old-aged man with a woman half of his age. The duo faces consequences such as family disagreements, society pressure, and others. Although these events break them for a while, the story ends on a good note.

Dil Chahta Hai

The coming-age drama featuring Amir Khan, Akshay Khanna, and Saif Ali Khan is one of the cult classic films produced by Bollywood. The film talks about the different aspects of life and friendship. One of the sub-plot of the film features the romance between Akshay's character with Dimple Kapadia's character. Though it does not highlight the topic as a whole, their sweet-short story draws the attention of the audience.

Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi

Director Farah Khan marked her acting debut with 2012's release Shirin Farhan Ki Toh Nikal Padi, also starring Boman Irani among the lead characters. Farah and Boman played the characters of mid-40s' bachelors, who fall in love with each other. From convincing their parents to handling the judgemental view of society, the two won hearts with their performance in the light-hearted comedy.

De De Pyar De

Recently released De De Pyar De has Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh in its star cast. The rom-com directed by Luv Ranjan was critically acclaimed and commercially successful. The film was loved by the audience for its storyline and screenplay.

Shimla Mirch

Shimla Mirch is an upcoming Bollywood film starring Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh and Hema Malini in the lead. The trailer of the film suggests that it will be a love triangle. The lead characters of Rajkummar and Rakul fall in love and later due to some sort of confusion, Hema's character starts developing feelings for Rao. Hema and Rakul will be seen playing mother-daughter. Shimla Mirch is slated to release on January 3, 2020.

Image Courtesy: ZeeMusicCompany and Ajay Devgn Instagram

