Rakul Preet Singh's Net Worth Will Leave You Stumped; Details Inside

Rakul Preet Singh is an Indian film actor and has worked as an actor and model in the south Indian cinema as well. She was last seen in the Bollywood film De De Pyaar De, in which she shared the silver screen with Ajay Devgn and Tabu. The actor is currently appointed as the brand ambassador for Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign by the Telangana State government. Rakul Preet Singh has done at least 20 films and here is her estimated net worth as reported by various web sites. Read on to know.

Rakul Preet Singh estimated net worth

Rakul Preet Singh’s net worth has been estimated to be around $5 Million as recorded in the year 2020. This converts to approximately 37 cr in Indian rupees. According to reports from leading media portals, the actor earns a major part of her income from movies, modelling projects, brand endorsements, etc.

What is next for Rakul Preet Singh?

Rakul Preet is a twenty-nine-year-old actor who started her career as a model at the age of 18. In the year 2009 she made her acting debut in a Kannada film, Gilli. In the Bollywood industry, she has starred in Yaariyan, Aiyaary, Marjaavaan and De De Pyaar De. There are few movies lined up Rakul’s way and she is likely to be seen in movies titled Indian 2, Ayalaan and Attack.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image credits: Rakul Preet Singh Instgaram

