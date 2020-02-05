Rakul Preet Takes Fashion Inspiration From Alia Bhatt And Shines Like A Diva; See Pics

Bollywood celebrities are well known for setting unique trends and pulling off every possible look effortlessly. Be it sequin or high slit, the actors never fail to ace the desired look. Recently, Rakul Preet sported one-shoulder sequin outfits which remind us of Alia Bhatt, as she had sported a similar looking outfit.

Rakul Preet vs Alia Bhatt

Rakul Preet has been slaying the fashion game lately and her latest look for a recent award show is the proof. Rakul recently stepped out on the red carpet in a shiny silver figure-hugging dress by designer Dolly J. Her dress was cinched in on the waist on one side giving the dress a crumpled look that worked well for Rakul's ensemble.

Her long flowy sleeve also transformed into a train and thigh high-slit. Rakul Preet opted for no accessories with her backless dress letting the shimmery outfit take the centre stage. She opted for subtle makeup and a messy ponytail. Check out Rakul Preet’s outfit here below.

Also read | Rakul Preet Singh: Here Are Some Of The Best Casual Outfits Of The Marjaavaan Actor

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt attended the Vogue Beauty Awards and the actor looked stunning as she rocked the one-shoulder gown. Alia aced in a shimmering one-shoulder gown by American designer Michael Costello. The sequinned dress featured one kimono sleeve with cut-outs at the waist and high slit. The actor chose to ditch accessories. And makeup-wise, she went with a dewy base, coral eyelids and a messy ponytail. Check out Alia Bhatt’s outfit here below.

Also read | When Diet Sabya Called Out Bollywood Celebs; From Kareena Kapoor Khan To Rakul Preet Singh

Also read | Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt And Kangana Will Help You Nail Pastel Outfits Effortlessly

Both Alia Bhatt and Rakul Preet are two fashion divas who are known as trendsetters. Be it the airport look, magazine covers, or casual outings, the fashion police has always been impressed with their spectacular choice of clothes. And seeing their fashionable outfits, it is safe to say that fans are sure to imitate their style too.

Also read | Alia Bhatt Vs Katrina Kaif: Who Wore The Floral Ensemble Better?

Image courtesy: Rakul Preet Instagram. Alia Bhatt Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.