Alia Bhatt Vs Katrina Kaif: Who Wore The Floral Ensemble Better?

The apparels worn by Bollywood celebrities often become trends. Celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, etc are known for their fashion choices. The fans take fashion inspiration from the Bollywoodv actors' looks in their movies.

Also, Bollywood actors like to sport new trends for their promotional events, award functions and casual outings. However, several times celebrities are seen donning similar outfits. Katrina Kaif’s recent floral ensemble seems like a fashion inspiration from Alia Bhatt’s floral outfit.

Katrina Kaif vs Alia Bhatt

Katrina Kaif is known for her sartorial choices and recently left fans speechless with her new pictures. The actor recently posted on Instagram as she looked beautiful in these sun-kissed photographs from a recent shoot.

Katrina sported a floral dress with a plunging neckline. Replete with dainty floral embroideries all over, her dress had fans looking forward to summer already. She layered her dress with a chic jacket in beige colour from the label H&M.

She completed her look with nude makeup. She also opted for well-defined brows, nude lips and sleek black eyeliner. As for her hair, she left it open in a casual manner. Check out her picture here.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looked pretty in a Celia Kritharioti floral gown which had a plunging neckline and beads studded all over it. She completed her look with natural makeup. She also opted for well-defined brows, nude lips and sleek black eyeliner and styled her hair in a princess style braid. Fans were literally in love with Alia Bhatt’s outfit. Check out the photos here.

Image courtesy: Katrina Kaif Instagram, Alia Bhatt Instagram

