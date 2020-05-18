Ram Gopal Varma's 'Climax' Trailer Starring Mia Malkova, Released; Netizens React

Ram Gopal Varma is all set for the release of his upcoming adult horror thriller film titled Climax. It will feature Mia Malkova in the lead role and fans of the actor and the director are highly eager to watch the film. Fans have been very enthusiastic about the trailer of the upcoming film.

Some fans were excited to see the trailer of the film, whereas others were not too enthusiastic about it. A fan by the handle name Hemanthamammu stated how he was disappointed after watching the film teaser. Another Twitter user stated how a song from the film went on to garner over millions of likes. The trailer has garnered mixed reviews from the fan base.

ALSO READ |'The Flash' Star Logan Williams,16, Passes Away Due To Drug Overdose, Reveals His Mother

Fans react to Climax trailer

ALSO READ | Sharad Kelkar Shares Potbelly Photo Asking What To Eat Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Just Do it freak out vedio song

RGV'S CLIMAX MOVIE

Mia Malkova https://t.co/KoAC1EVjqn — IamAnJi Bhukya(Jr.NTR) (@BhukyaIamanji) May 16, 2020

On the occasion of reaching more than a million views inspite of the age gate , we are releasing a teaser promo of a music video I shot with @MiaMalkova for CLIMAX at 5 pm today ..Song name is #FreakOutClimax#rgv… https://t.co/N4Cbhyw4UX — johnny_JDreams (@johnny62299714) May 16, 2020

In the Climax trailer, fans see that adult star Mia Malkova's character goes to a dessert with her boyfriend. The couple is seen having fun. They seem uninterested at first but all hell breaks loose when they find out that have stepped into a place there were not meant to be. The gang of riders starts to chase the couple and the male lead of the film is wounded severely. Mia Malkova's character is then stranded alone in the desert and has to fight for her survival. Fans are highly eager to watch this psychological thriller film in the theatres.

For the unversed, adult star Mia Malkova has previously worked with Ram Gopal Varma in a short documentary titled God, Sex and Truth. It was written and directed by Ram Gopal Varma. In the documentary, Malkova gives a monologue about her sexuality, the role of women in society. There were several controversies around this project. It was said to be plagiarised and a lawsuit was filed against the director in a civil court according to reports.

ALSO READ | International Museum Day Wishes To Make This Day Happy And Artistic

ALSO READ | Here Are Some International Museum Day Quotes That You Can Share On This Day



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.