Ram Gopal Varma's Dark Secrets Exposed By The Famous Lyricist Jonnavithula?

Ram Gopal Varma has been making the news with the release of his political drama Kamma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Reddlu. The movie released in November 2019 and is the talk of the town due to the incredible resemblance the movie characters have with real-life Politicians. The film was subjected to some controversies, and a live debate around the movie led to a heated argument between the famous director Ram Gopal Varma and renowned Telugu lyricist Jonnavithula. Read more to know what the two had to say to each other.

RGV's apparent ill deeds garnered him a movie

Jonnavithula, a Telugu lyricist, was recently seen engaging in a conversation with RGV which did not end well. It left the lyricist infuriated. Jonnavithula is reportedly all set to make a biopic. It will be based on the life of RGV and will expose several aspects of his life that are not known to the public. Jonnavithula has also found an actor who has a resemblance to RGV.

Jonnavithula had made some comments against RGV on a live debate on a leading news channel. It was related to the controversial flick Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Reddlu. RGV tweeted against this by saying that the lyricist needs to have sex on a regular basis to loosen him up. This has Jonnavithula to take up this new venture. Here is a tweet by RGV on the lyricist:

ఓ నా బుజ్జి జొన్నా😘నీ వీడియో చూశాన్రా కిస్సీ బాయ్ 🤣నువ్వు అప్పుడప్పుడూ దశాబ్దానికొకసారైనా ఒక స్త్రీ తో ఎంజాయ్ చెయ్యి బేబీ,లేకపోతే ఫ్రస్ట్రేషన్ తో చచ్చిపోతావ్ జొన్నా 🙄నీ భార్య పిల్లలు నిన్నెలా భరిస్తున్నారు డార్లింగ్ 😢వాళ్ళ మీద జాలేస్తుంది స్వీట్ హార్ట్,కానీ ఐ లవ్ యు డా😍 pic.twitter.com/TKzsJ0exo0 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 31, 2019

Currently, Ram Gopal Varma is basking in the success of Kamma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Reddlu. The movie is doing good in the box office and fans have been expressing their love for the movie all over the internet. But the biopic on RGV's life is the real deal that fans are excited for.

