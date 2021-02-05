Ranvir Shorey creates song on Rihanna, Greta over support for farmers; hits back at trolls

Some of the most acclaimed artists and sportspersons of the country came together to hit out at the global attention brought to the farmer protests, courtesy Rihanna and Greta Thunberg. Ranvir Shorey also joined the team against ‘propaganda’ but had a rather quirky style, expressing his thoughts in the form of a song. The actor alleged that those backing the farmer protests were firing off the farmers’ shoulders to make ‘Pappu’ the Prime Minister, an alleged dig at Congress Member of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi.

Ranvir Shorey’s musical dig at farmer protests

Sharing a video where he was seen playing the guitar, Ranvir can be heard singing, “Rihanna toh bahana hai, kisano ke khando se bandook chalana hai. Greta toh unpadh hai. Modi ko sharminda karke, Papppu PM banana hai.” (Rihanna is just an excuse, they want to fire off the farmers’shoulders. Greta is illiterate. They want to emnbarass Modi, and make Pappu the PM)

Later, the Angrezi Medium star expressed his delight on the song going ‘viral’ and believed that it was more for its lucidity than its melody.

Wow! This song of mine has gone #viral. I think more for its lucidity than its melody. 😆 #IndiaRejectsPropaganda https://t.co/pmAaUqiDMI — Kalpesh Patel (@RanvirShorey) February 4, 2021

He also hit out at the trolls, who called him a ‘Sanghi’. The actor quipped that he did not consider them insults.

I don’t take “sanghi”, or “left-libber” to be insults. I am, in fact, neither. FYI. https://t.co/EEKALXVLQA — Kalpesh Patel (@RanvirShorey) February 4, 2021

Ranvir also hit back at a netizen who asked him to instead focus on his movies.

While you go ahead rampaging with your no-brain? No, thanks. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Kalpesh Patel (@RanvirShorey) February 5, 2021

In another tweet, he termed the farm laws as that 'legislated by an elected govt. with the spirit to uplift the lives of farmer', while expressing displeasure over the comparisons made to it with The Holocaust, Apartheid, Genocide of Uighurs, Murder & exodus of Rohingyas.

He wrote that 'hypocrisy of the global Left-Lib'' cabal knew no bounds.

The #FarmLaws, legislated by an elected govt. with the spirit to uplift the lives of farmers across #India, have so far been compared to:



*The Holocaust

*Apartheid

*Genocide of Uighurs

*Murder & exodus of Rohingyas



The hypocrisy of the global Left-Lib cabal knows no bounds. 💁🏻‍♂️ — Kalpesh Patel (@RanvirShorey) February 4, 2021

Ranvir Shorey joined the likes of Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Virat Kohli, Lata Mangeshkar, among others who used hashtags like ‘India Together’ to highlight that an amicable solution was being worked out between the farmers and the Government while hitting out at the 'propaganda.' This was after pop star Rihanna, activist Greta Thunberg, former porn star others tweeted in solidarity of the protesting farmers.

The protests by farmers against the 3 laws passed by the government have run into over two months as nine rounds of talks failed to achieve consensus. The protests also led to the clashes with Delhi Police on Republic Day, which witnessed vandalism at the Red Fort.

