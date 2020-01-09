Did Rana Daggubati Opt Out Of Ajay Devgn's 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India'?

Even though Ajay Devgn's latest movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is yet to hit the screens, the actor has already geared up for his next. Ajay's first look from his next movie Bhuj: The Pride Of India was recently released.

A few days ago, Parineeti Chopra, who was supposed to play the role of a spy in the movie, had bowed out of the movie. Now, reports of Rana Daggubati opting out of the movie have also surfaced.

Rana Daggubatti bows out of Bhuj?

According to a report in a leading daily, Rana Daggubati has opted out of Bhuj: The Pride of India. In the film, the actor was supposed to portray the character of a lieutenant colonel of the Madras regiment. The report claims that Rana opted out of the film due to health concerns. The movie required Rana to perform some high-octane action scenes. According to the report, the makers tried their best to let Daggubati remain a part of the film and also tried to shoot the action scenes with a body double. Unfortunately, the makers had to finally agree to let Rana opt-out of the film.

Reports also claim that Rana Daggubati bowed out of Bhuj: The Pride of India because of date issues. The actor's schedule, which was supposed to start in October, got delayed. Daggubati is also promoting the movie Hiranyakashyap, which is his upcoming film.

After Parineeti Chopra opted out of the war dram because of other work commitments, the report also claimed that Nora Fatehi will be roped in for the role.

In his first look from Bhuj, Ajay Devgn can be seen dressed in the uniform of the Indian airforce. The actor looks smart and impressive in the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik. Ajay Devgn's first look was revealed by director Abhishek Dudhaiya.

It’s a privilege to present @ajaydevgn sir’s first look as Sq. Ld. Vijay Karnik from my upcoming directorial film #BhujThePrideOfIndia . #14Aug2020. pic.twitter.com/5pZiORdXjs — Abhishekdudhaiya (@AbhishekDudhai6) January 1, 2020

The movie Bhuj: The Pride Of India also stars Sanjay Dutt, Vidyut Jammwal, Sonakshi Sinha, and Ammy Virk. The shooting for the same will be done in Hyderabad, Gujarat, Bhopal, Indore, Lucknow, and Mumbai. The movie will be Abhishek Dudhaiya's directorial debut.

Image Courtesy: Rana Daggubatti's Instagram

