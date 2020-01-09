Ajay Devgn Calls THIS India's Uniting Religion In A Heartfelt Post With MS Dhoni

Ajay Devgn was last seen in the film De De Pyaar De. Now, Ajay Devgn will be seen in the film Tanhaji: the Unsung Warrior. It will mark the 100th film for Ajay Devgn in the Hindi film industry. He will be seen as the brave Maratha warrior Tanhaji. He will be reuniting with Saif Ali Khan after Omkara. Currently, Ajay is on a promotional spree for Tanhaji. While he was promoting his film, Ajay Devgn met MS Dhoni and shared a post. Here is all you should know about this.

Read Also| Ajay Devgn Reveals He Isn't Comfortable With The Paparazzi Snapping His Kids' Pictures

Ajay Devgn meets MS Dhoni

Cricket and Films ... the uniting religion of our country @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/yMlEBKZk63 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 9, 2020

Ajay Devgn took to his twitter to share a picture with the former Indian cricket team captain. In this picture, we can see both Ajay and Dhoni standing beside each other. Ajay Devgn captioned the photo by writing “Cricket and Films ... the uniting religion of our country @msdhoni”. We can see Ajay sporting a blue jacket and navy blue denim. Dhoni was seen in a black polo, blue denim, and a greyish leather jacket.

Read Also| Ajay Devgn On Daughter Nysa Getting Trolled; Says, "I Never Spoke About This Before"

About Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior

The upcoming movie Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior is a real-life story based on the life of Tanaji Malusare. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Ajay Devgn will be seen portraying the role of Tanaji, Kajol as Lakshmi Bai, and Saif Ali Khan in the role of Udaybhan Rathod. The movie is directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Ajay Devgn. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020.

Read Also| Kajol And Ajay Devgn Couldn't Celebrate K3G's Success - "I Was In The Hospital That Day"

Read Also| Kajol Reveals That She Gossiped About Ajay Devgn To Her Ex-boyfriend Before Meeting Him

Image courtesy: Ajay Devgn Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.