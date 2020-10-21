Rana Daggubati Unveils Release Date Of Much-awaited Film 'Haathi Mere Saathi'

Tamil actor Rana Daggubati took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, to share some exciting news with his fans. The actor recently revealed the release date of his upcoming film titled, Haathi Mere Saathi.

Along with the announcement, the actor also shared the poster image of the film and penned a sweet note revealing details about the same. Fans are super excited after getting to know about the news and have been flooding the comment sections with praise and positive response.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rana Daggubati revealed the release date of the much-awaited film Haathi Mere Saathi along with the film’s poster. In the picture, one can see Rana in the lead giving an intense look. He can be seen sporting an animal material cloth along with a messy beard and hair. One can also notice the dirt and dust on the actor.

Behind Rana is Pulkit Samrat, who is also the lead actor in the film. Apart from the duo, one can notice the broken wall with one side a jungle with Elephants hiding while the other side completely empty and concrete.

On the left-hand corner, one can see the film’s name along with Haathi Mere Saathi's release date. The image read as, “Haathi Mere Saathi”. It also read, “releasing Makar Sankranti 2021”.

Along with the post, Rana also penned a note talking about the film and its release date. He wrote, “Today, even as we deal with a deadly pandemic, the one faced by our forests, that of human encroachment and deforestation continues to loom over us”. He added, “Be a part of this thrilling battle with #HaathiMereSaathi, releasing in theatres on Makar Sankranti 2021!” Take a look.

On hearing the announcement, fans went on to shower lots of love on the post. Fans could not stop themselves from commenting on all things nice on the post. Some of the users kept praising the actor and team for the news, while some already said that they cannot wait for the release of the film. Check out a few comments below.

About the film

Apart from Hindi, the film, Haathi Mere Saathi, will also be released in Telugu and Tamil too. The Telugu version of the film is titled as Aranya, while the Tamil version of the film is called Kaadan. Haathi Mere Saathi's cast consists of actors such as Rana Daggubati, Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Vishnu Vishal, and Zoya Hussain in crucial roles. The Prabhu Solomon-directorial will showcase about the sensitive issue of elephant abuses in India.

