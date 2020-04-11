'Waiting To See You,' Says Rana Daggubati As 'Haathi Mere Saathi' Release Gets Delayed

Due to the global Coronavirus pandemic, the release date of all the films scheduled to hit the silver screens in March and April have been pushed by the makers. Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati's highly-anticipated action spectacle Haathi Mere Saathi, slated to release on April 2, 2020, has also been postponed. However, recently, Daggubati took to his Instagram handle to express that he too awaits the release of the film, just like his fans.

Rana Daggubati is 'waiting to see' his fans at the movie theatres

The Rana Daggubati starter Haathi Mere Saathi is one of the much-awaited films of the Tollywood superstar to release this year. However, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the release date of the film has been pushed by the makers, and no official announcement about the new release date has been made as of yet. However, recently, Rana Daggubati took to Instagram to share a sketch of himself as Bhandev from his upcoming film and expressed that he is waiting to see his fans. Furthermore, Daggubati also asked his fans to stay home and be safe amid the rapid spread of COVID-19.

He captioned the post writing, "Waiting to see you. I’m home safe, hope you’re staying home and safe too!! #natureisbreathing #Aranya #Bhandev #Kaadan"

Apart from Hindi, Haathi Mere Saathi will be released in Tamil and Telugu too. The Telugu version of the film is titled Aranya, while the Tamil version of the film is titled Kaadan. In addition to Rana Daggubati, the film also stars Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Vishnu Vishal, and Zoya Hussain in the lead roles. This Prabhu Solomon-directorial highlights the sensitive issue of elephant abuse in India.

Check out the teaser of Haathi Mere Saathi below:

