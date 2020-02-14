Rana Daggubati Spoke About 'Haathi Mere Saathi' Not Trying To Give A Social Message

The South Indian superstar Rana Daggubati is all set to star in yet another multilingual film after the blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The film is titled Haathi Mere Saathi which will be helmed by Prabhu Solomon and will be bankrolled by Eros International. The film is simultaneously shot in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu with different titles and is reportedly a tribute to the late legendary actor Rajesh Khanna with an entirely fresh storyline. Recently, Rana Daggubati spoke about his film at the poster and teaser launch of the film.

Rana Daggubati spills the beans about Haathi Mere Sathi

At the teaser and poster launch of his upcoming film titled Haathi Mere Sathi, Rana Daggubati revealed that his forthcoming film mirrors the realities of the society. He stated that they are not trying to give any social message through this film, but it mirrors society. This (human encroachment) is happening in many parts of the country and in many other parts of the world. He further added that everywhere there is an elephant corridor and there is urbanization so obviously there are cities that grow and break their natural habitat, so a sense of co-existence is what Bandev, his character in the movie, teaches viewers in the film.

Talking about the recent incidents like wildfire in Amazon's rainforest and bushfires in Australia, Rana Daggubati stated that as filmmakers or as artists, they have the tool to voice out certain things. He then elaborated saying to voice out means to influence people and to influence them in the most entertaining way. He shared an incidence wherein he remembers, at least 10-15 years ago the campaign about saving the tigers had begun, and films, documentaries have been made. He said that ten years later, we as a society stand with the bigger tiger population than we had 10 years ago, so according to him a man can change but someone has to come forward and take that first step. He concluded by saying that he thinks as filmmakers it was their first tool to give back to the environment, tell a very engaging and entertaining story, which can influence one to do things.

