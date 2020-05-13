Here Is How Rana Daggubati's Love Miheeka Bajaj Connected To Sonam Kapoor; See Pics

Recently, Rana Daggubati took to his Instagram handle to make his relationship official with Miheeka Bajaj. Since the news broke out on the internet, fans and celebrities took the internet by storm and outpoured love and well-wishes on the couple. While fans seem busy wondering about the relationship details of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka, it is a lesser-known fact that she is very well-connected to Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and her family.

Miheeka Bajaj’s previous Instagram posts suggest that she is close friends with Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor. In one of her birthday posts for Sonam, the two can be seen all dolled-up in Indian traditional attire. With the picture shared, Miheeka wrote, "Happy happy birthday Sona!! Here’s to many more nights of binging on junk, making you do my art projects, and fussing to sit on your lap! Love you to the moon and back!".

Reportedly, Miheeka Bajaj was also present at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding to Anand Ahuja. In 2018, Miheeka Bajaj also shared stills from Sonam Kapoor’s wedding festivities. With the pictures shared, Miheeka Bajaj wrote, "Congratulations @sonamkapoor @anandahuja!!!! There couldn’t be another couple more meant to be than the two of you!!"

As per a report published by a leading news daily, Miheeka Bajaj is the daughter of a renowned jewellery designer, Bunty Bajaj. Reportedly, Bunty Bajaj owns the popular jewellery store, Krsala. Her brother, Samarth Bajaj heads Krsala's production and management.

As per a report published by leading news daily, Miheeka Bajaj is an entrepreneur by profession and is the founder of Dew Drop Design Studios, which is an event management company. Reportedly, Miheeka has graduated from the University of the Arts London. Before starting her own company, Miheeka earned her diploma in interior design from architecture school in Mumbai.

