From Chiranjeevi To Sonam, Celebs Shower Love On Rana Daggubati And Fiance Miheeka Bajaj

Actor Rana Daggubati surprised all by announcing his engagement to his girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj. He took to his social media handles and posted an adorable picture with Miheeka as he wrote in the caption "She said yes". The two always kept their personal lives away from the camera but amidst lockdown, Rana Daggubati made his relationship with Miheeka official.

As soon as the post went up, it took social media by a storm. Within minutes, it received a massive response from fans who started sharing the post. Not just fans of the actor, but a number of South Indian cinema and Bollywood celebrities congratulated the couple.

Celebs shower love on Rana-Miheeka

From Chiranjeevi Konidela to Anil Kapoor to Tamanaah to Sonam Kapoor, numerous celebrities showered their love on Rana and Miheeka. Check out the tweets and reactions below.

Time aiyathappa!!! Congratulations Ranaaaaa 🤩🤩🤩 — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) May 12, 2020

Congratulations Rana and my lovely miheeka.. you guys are going to be amazing together! Welcome to the fam Rana! https://t.co/iwL0KePBWV — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) May 12, 2020

Congrats 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 — Priyamani Raj (@priyamani6) May 12, 2020

Congratulations to you two. God bless you both with loads of happiness brother ❤️🤗🤗 — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) May 12, 2020

Congratulations Rana. Great news. Join the club soon 🎉 — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) May 12, 2020

Lockdown lo lockdown anamaata! Congratulations and welcome to the other side bro 🤗🤗🤗 — Aadarsh Balakrishna (@AadarshBKrishna) May 12, 2020

Awesomeness my friend Rana! Wonderful to see a ‘twosome’❤️ — Rahul Dev (@RahulDevRising) May 12, 2020

Congratulations Rana! 😊 I’m so happy for you 🥳 wishing you’ll a lifetime of happiness 🤗 — Nidhhi Agerwal (@AgerwalNidhhi) May 12, 2020

So happy to see you two together. Congrats. — Manish Maheshwari (@manishm345) May 12, 2020

Congratulations Big man 🤗 A big and beautiful turn in your life — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) May 12, 2020

Who is Miheeka Bajaj?

According to a leading media portal, Miheeka Bajaj was born and raised in the city of Hyderabad. She has pursued her Master's degree in Interior Design from Chelsea University and runs her own interior design and decor business. Miheeka is the co-founder of Dew Drop Design Studio and her company also plans weddings and other events.

What's next for Rana Daggubati?

On the professional front, Rana Dagguabti has many films lined up his way for release. These films include Haathi Mere Saathi and Madai Thiranthu / 1945. Reportedly, Rana was also shooting for a Telugu movie which includes Hiranya Kashyap and Virata Parvam.

Image Credits: Rana Daggubat, Miheeka Bajaj Instagram

