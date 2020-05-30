Ranbir And Alia's Wedding Postponed Along With Varun And Natasha's Marriage?

According to a report by an entertainment portal, Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal were planning to get married in Thailand. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the wedding has been postponed. Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are also planning to get married in December which is looking unlikely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A media report stated that Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were planning to get married at this time of the year 2020, however, their marriage has been postponed. A report had quoted a producer saying that Varun and Natasha’s wedding may take place in May in Goa. He also said that it would be a grand summer wedding spanned over a week with all the events including Mehendi, Sangeet and reception.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were reportedly ready to tie the knot in December. The wedding was supposed to take place after the release of their first film together, Brahmastra. However, with the film likely to postpone due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the recent death of Ranbir Kapoor’s father Rishi Kapoor, the Kapoor family would like to spend the year 2020 on a low-key note, so the wedding would possibly be postponed to next year, as added by the report.

In a previous media interaction, Alia Bhatt’s father Mahesh Bhatt said that he loves Ranbir Kapoor. He also mentioned that the duo is in love so what they do to their relationship is something they will figure out. Furthermore, Mahesh Bhatt mentioned that if they are heading towards marriage which is an institution that needs to be questioned in the second decade of the 21st century then it is their call to take a proper decision.

There were several speculations regarding Ranbir and Alia's wedding. According to an earlier report by a leading news portal, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were expected to have a grand wedding in the last ten days of December. They were reportedly starting the preparations tentatively on December 21 this year.

Earlier, various reports suggested that a destination wedding was being planned for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. There was also a media report that stated that they will be having a huge ceremony in Mumbai. However, the families of the two love birds never made any official statement regarding the same.

