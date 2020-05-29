Sonam Kapoor To Deepika Padukone; Bollywood Weddings That Took The Internet By A Storm

In Bollywood, weddings are one is the most prestigious and glamorous affairs. Bollywood marriages are often considered to be a grand affair, especially if the wedding is reuniting two actors in the industry. However, some Bollywood female actors went the unconventional way and married men who are not a part of the industry.

In recent times, some of the biggest actors in Bollywood tied the knot. The lavish affair attracted a lot of attention and had the audiences reeling over the elegant bridal looks and the luxurious wedding locations. Here is a list of some of the most glamorous weddings that had the audiences fall in love with its glam and glitz.

Soman Kapoor’s wedding

Actor Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with millionaire businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018. The couple tied the knot in a popular hotel in Mumbai. Sonam Kapoor wore a red coloured heavily designed lehenga and wore golden jewellery. Sonam Kapoor previously revealed that she met Anand Ahuja in 2015 when she was busy with the promotions of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Anushka Sharma’s wedding

Actor Anushka Sharma tied the knot with the captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli in Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. The intimate wedding ceremony was attended by friends and family only. Anushka Sharma wore a light pink and silver coloured lehenga, while Virat Kohli wore a light coloured silk sherwani. Anushka Sharma’s wedding was captured by ace photographer Joseph Radhik who mentioned that the wedding was a big fat Indian wedding.

Deepika Padukone’s wedding

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy. The actors had a Konkani wedding ceremony on November 14, while a traditional Sindhi wedding ceremony was held the very next day. They also had a grand wedding reception in Mumbai a few days later. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh both wore matching red coloured outfits.

Priyanka Chopra’s wedding

Priyanka and Nick Jonas’ wedding was one of the most beautiful weddings in the Bollywood industry. Priyanka and Nick wed in a lavish Indian ceremony in the Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur. The couple only invited a handful of their family members and friends. Priyanka Chopra wore a red coloured lehenga, while Nick Jonas wore a light coloured traditional Indian attire.

Neha Dhupia’s wedding

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s wedding was a secret affair. The couple only invited close friends and family and tied the knot on May 10, 2018. Neha Dhupia wore a light pink coloured Indian bridal attire and paired it with a golden and green coloured jewellery. Angad Bedi wore a light coloured sherwani and complemented Neha Dhupia’s pink wedding look by wearing a similar coloured turban.

