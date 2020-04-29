Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal's Destination Wedding Is Postponed? Know Here

Actor Varun Dhawan recently celebrated his 33rd birthday. Reports suggest that the actor would have tied the knot by now if things were normal. Varun and Natasha's wedding would have been the first Bollywood wedding of 2020. Reportedly, Varun Dhawan and his long time girlfriend Natasha Dalal were to get married this year. According to reports, the duo had also prepared the guestlist for their grand wedding.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding postponed?

Reportedly, the couple had also informed their guests in advance that they will be invited to their grand wedding. If reports are to be believed, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were all set to get married at the JW Marriot in Phuket, Thailand. However, as the Coronavirus started spreading across the world, the couple decided to reschedule the wedding.

Reportedly, the Dhawan family was tempted to announce Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's engagement. Reportedly, the Dhawan and Dalal family also had a Roka ceremony at their bungalow in Juhu just a few weeks back. Reports suggest that the couple changed their mind due to the fear of spreading COVID-19. The couple reportedly was also worried that the people would accuse them of celebrating when the world is suffering.

Reportedly, this is also the reason why Varun Dhawan decided to have a quiet birthday celebration at home. The actor enjoyed a live session with his fans. According to reports, the wedding will take place only when the situation goes back to normal.

Actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have known each other for decades. Reportedly, the two were school friends who fell in love with each other in their 20s. Natasha strongly stood next to Varun Dhawan even when the actor was linked to several female actors including Alia Bhatt.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in the film Street Dancer 3D alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The actor was gearing up for his upcoming film Coolie No.1. The film features Sara Ali Khan in the lead role and was scheduled to hit the screens on May 1 but is postponed due to Coronavirus.

