When Rishi Kapoor 'okay-ed' Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt's Wedding

The passing away of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has left a void in the hearts of many people. Rishi Kapoor is survived by his wife, Neetu Kapoor and children, Riddhima Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor was a doting father to his son, Ranbir Kapoor. The two shared a good father-son rapport on-screen and off-screen.

Recently, In an interview, to a film critic at a national daily, the journalist opened up about a few things that Rishi Kapoor spoke to her including his son, Ranbir’s wedding. She revealed that Rishi Kapoor was okay with having 45 guests for Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding. He also revealed that he does not mind if Ranbir wants to have an intimate wedding as it is their choice.

Rishi Kapoor had further told her that he would tell his friends and well-wishers to bless them. She also added saying that he would apologize to them and tell them they could not be invited. He also said that Ranbir Kapoor is a private person and he respects his privacy.

Also read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Young Ranbir Posed With Rishi Kapoor And Neetu Singh

It is also reported that Rishi Kapoor was very fond of Alia Bhatt. In an earlier interview with an entertainment portal, the actor was asked about his opinion on Ranbir Kapoor being with Alia Bhatt. To which Rishi said that it is Ranbir's life, and whoever Ranbir wants to marry it is his decision to do so. Rishi Kapoor also revealed that he and Neetu both like Alia Bhatt and even Ranbir likes her. Rishi Kapoor has also mentioned that his uncles Shashi Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor chose their partners and so, Ranbir is also entitled to choose his.

Also read | Rishi Kapoor's Son-in-law Bharat Sahni Pens Heartening Note Post Rituals At Banganga

Also read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Rishi Kapoor & Neetu Singh's Wedding Invite Finds Its Way Online

Also read | Neetu Singh Says 'Love You' To Alia Bhatt On Her Heartfelt Post For Rishi Kapoor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.