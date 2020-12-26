Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt & their families celebrate 'crazy Christmas Carnival'; see pics

The stars of the film industry are known to let their hair down during festivals, and it was not different on the occasion of Christmas. One of the notable gatherings was the Kapoor family’s Christmas brunch, that became a talking point on Friday evening. Two attendees of the event were Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who concluded the day with another family gathering.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Christmas gathering

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s families came together for Chritsmas, in photos shared on Instagram stories. In the snaps, the star couple were accompanied by their mothers, actors Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, and Alia’s father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt, and Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, brother-in-law Bharat Sahni and niece Samara were also a part of the gathering.

Ayan Mukerji, who is a close friend of Ranbir-Alia and also the director of their upcoming film Brahmastra was also a part of the celebrations.

Soni Razdan termed it as a ‘crazy Christmas carnival’ and that they were ‘fully fed and bursting at the seams’ by the time they clicked the picture.

Neetu Kapoor also posted a snap with Alia, Shaheen and Riddhima.

Ranbir-Alia celebrate after confirmation of marriage

The gathering came days after Ranbir confirmed that he was planning to get married to Alia this year, and that the COVID-19 disrupted their plans. He confirmed that they would be tying the knot soon.

Earlier in the day, Ranbir and Alia were clicked at late actor Shashi Kapoor’s residence in Juhu for the Kapoor family's annual Christmas brunch. The other members of the grand celebrations included Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain-Tara Sutaria, among others.

