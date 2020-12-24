Taimur Ali Khan Spotted Strolling With Mom Kareena And Saif Ali Khan In Mumbai; See Pics

On December 24, 2020, a pair of pictures of Taimur Ali Khan with his mum Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan started circulating on the internet. Taimur was spotted with his parents at Bandra, Mumbai. In the pictures, Taimur can be seen wearing a red coloured tank top and dark green coloured jogger pants. His look was completed with a pair of white sneakers and a printed face mask. The family went by the ‘new normal’ and wore masks.

In the picture, Taimur can be seen holding his father’s hand while walking. Saif Ali Khan wore a purple coloured tee and grey coloured shorts. He added a printed red coloured bandana mask and quirky sunglasses. Kareena was spotted flaunting her no make-up look. She wore a multi-coloured full-length flowy dress with spaghetti-straps. Her straight hair was tied in a sleek tight bun. She added simple black strapped sandals. In the pictures, Kareena can be seen flaunting her baby bump.

On October 3, 2020, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a selfie picture of herself and confirmed the news about her second pregnancy. In the caption, she wrote, “5 months and going strong. PS: The ‘#KaftanSeries continues” with a smiling face emoticon. Many of her fans showered love in the comments section.

Only recently, Kareena and Saif celebrated Taimur’s fourth birthday. The couple hosted a party at their place. The birthday bash was attended by Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Inaaya Kemmu and Kiaan Raj Kapoor. Currently, Kareena is pregnant with her second child with hubby Saif Ali Khan.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in a comedy-drama Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan and Dimple Kapadia. She will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. It is a remake of the Hollywood superhit Forrest Gump (1994) which featured Tom Hanks in the lead role. Alongside Kareena, Aamir Khan will be seen in the lead role. Kareena will also be seen as Mughal princess Jahanara Begum in Takht. Takht is a historical drama that will star Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt alongside Kareena.

Image Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

