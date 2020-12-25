Christmas 2020: Priyanka Chopra Poses With Nick, Kareena Kapoor Enjoys Dinner With Family

With the year inching close towards the end, many Bollywood stars are dwelling into the Christmas fever with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm. Actress Priyanka Chopra who is in the UK these days to complete shooting for her upcoming film Text For You is celebrating the festival spirit with her husband and singer Nick Jonas while spending some quality time together. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan ringed in the eve with a get-together dinner that was hosted by her for the family members.

Priyanka, Kareena's 2020 Christmas celebrations

The Sky is Pink actress took to Instagram and shared a picture with her husband while walking on the streets and enjoying the festive spirit in the UK. In the picture, Priyanka can be seen wearing cool Christmas sunglasses while exuberating the excitement. Apart from the two, their little furry pet Diana can also be seen in the frame. While captioning the post, she wrote, “Christmas spirit.”

Read: Priyanka Chopra Is Missing 'Panda', Shares An Adorable Pic With The Husky

Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan To Pen Her Guide To Pregnancy, Book To Come Out In 2021

Apart from Priyanka, Kareena Kapoor shared a picture with her family members enjoying a gala time together while ringing in the festival. In the picture, fans can spot Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan, her husband and actor Kunal Kemmu, Karisma Kapoor, her daughter Samaira, Saif's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, Aadar and Natasha Poonawalla, and a couple of their other friends. In the photo, Kareena Kapoor looks gorgeous in a black outfit while Soha Ali Khan picked a red outfit for the get-together. Saif Ali Khan wore a black shirt and Kunal-Ibrahim was twinning in white t-shirts last night. Kareena captioned her post: "That warm, fuzzy feeling... Merry Xmas people." Kareena shared more pictures from the party on her Instagram Stories. They showed her posing with Karisma and Soha, who were both dressed in Christmas-themed outfits. Soha even shared pictures of all the food they enjoyed together.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Thanks 'Text For You' Co-star Sam For Praising 'The White Tiger' Trailer

Read: Kareena Kapoor's First Encounter With Saif, Says 'imagined Sari Flying In Main Hoon Na'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.