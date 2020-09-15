Ranbir Kapoor Rings In Riddhima's 40th Birthday With GF Alia Bhatt, Kareena And Family

Fashion designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, sister of Ranbir Kapoor, ringed-in her 40th birthday with family and friends in the wee hours of Tuesday, September 15. Her birthday bash was attended by brother Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karishma Kapoor, and others. Here are some pictures from Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's birthday bash. Check them out.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's birthday party photos

Meanwhile, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's husband Bharat Sahni surprised her by making a music video on her birthday. Riddhima's mother Neetu Singh, brother Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and friends of the fashion designer were part of the music video. "Best birthday surprise! Fab u guys Thank you everyone," (sic) wrote Riddhima Kapoor Sahni while sharing the video online.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's emotional post on Rishi Kapoor's birthday

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, a few days ago, took to her social media handle to pen an emotional note on dad Rishi Kapoor's birthday. She also shared a series of photographs with the veteran actor online. "Papa, They say when you lose someone, you can’t live without -your heart will badly break! But I know you are living in this broken heart & will be there forever! I know you are watching over all of us & ensuring that we live by the value system you instilled in us!", (sic) wrote Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. She also added that she misses him every day. Actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 29, 2020, in Mumbai.

