Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Picture Of Her Weekend Meal, Says 'History Was Created'

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been binging on some delicious meals during the lockdown. Ever since she joined the social media, she has been sharing pictures of dishes she loves indulging in. Over the weekend, Kareena Kapoor Khan savoured on some 'khichda', a popular dish amongst the Muslims of the Indian subcontinent. She shared a picture on her Instagram account, enjoying every bite of her dish.

Kareena Kapoor Khan indulges in 'Khichda' over the weekend

Khichda is a Haleem dish, specifically cooked during the month of Muharram. It is made up of goat meat, beef, lentils and spices, slowly cooked to a thick paste. Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who enjoyed the dish over the weekend, shared a picture of it on her Instagram. The dish was sent over to her by one of her celebrity friends. The actor savoured upon the dish and wrote, ‘History was created in my tummy tonight’(sic).

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan had also shared pictures of her binging on some cake and burgers, over the weekend. She shared a picture of a delicious chocolate cake, baked by her sister Karisma Kapoor. She had also shared a picture while binging on some Mutton biryani, on Eid, cooked by her husband Saif Ali Khan.

A few weeks back, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan announced that they have been expecting their second baby together. The couple is already parents to a son, Taimur Ali Khan, together. Several celebrities and fans were excited over this news and congratulated the couple.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in an upcoming Bollywood film, Laal Singh Chadha, along with actor Aamir Khan, Vijay Sethupathi and Mona Singh. The upcoming movie is an adaptation of the classic film Forrest Gump, tracing historical events. The film will be shot in 100 different locations all over India. It was expected to release this year, but the dates have been pushed forward to 2021, due to the Pandemic.

