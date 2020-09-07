Riddhima Kapoor's Daughter Copies Ranbir Kapoor's Pose From 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'; See Pic

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram on Monday, September 7, 2020, to share a picture of her daughter Samara copying Ranbir Kapoor’s pose from ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'. Along with the post, Riddhima also added a lovely emoji on the post. Fans are sure going to love this post shared by Riddhima.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Riddhima shared a collage of Ranbir and Samara. In the first picture, Ranbir can be seen sitting in a restaurant resting his head on the table and watching something on his phone. The actor can be seen sporting a dark coloured sweatshirt and opted for well-gelled hair. This scene is from his movie, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

In the second picture, Samara can be seen giving the exact same pose as she watching something on the tablet. She can be seen sporting a light pink top and a ponytail hairdo. Along with the post, Riddhima also captioned it with a red lip emoji. Take a look at the post below.

Apart from this post, Riddhima goes on to share several other pictures with her younger brother, Ranbir. She recently posted a picture where they can be seen giving some stunning poses. In the picture, she can be seen sporting a white and pink striped top and opted for a middle parting hairdo. While Ranbir, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and a black cap. Along with the picture, she only captioned it with a red heart. Take a look at the picture below.

Seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on the photo. The post received several likes and comments from fans. Some of the users praised the duo for their brother-sister bonding, while some praised them for their banter. One of the users wrote, “lots of love and happiness to you both”, while the other one wrote, “so lovely”. Take a look at a few comments below.

On the work front

The actor will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra, which is touted to be one of the most awaited movies in Bollywood. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. The part one of this upcoming film is scheduled to release later this year.

