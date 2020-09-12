Ranbir Kapoor Dressed In A Police Uniform Leaves Netizens Stunned; See Pictures

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was spotted shooting on a set dressed in a police uniform. Pictures were shared by the actor's fan club. One user wrote, "Finally RK in police uniform!! Still remember his wish from Umang 2019 to play a policeman!!"

Fans were delighted to see Ranbir in a police uniform. Another fan said, "Oh my god RK in police uniform." And a few were wondering if this shoot was for an advertisement or a film.

It has been a while since Bollywood stars are stepping out of their house while adopting the new normal and have resumed work amid the ongoing pandemic. Recently, actor Ranbir Kapoor returned back to the sets after a long hiatus and even celebrated the birthday of one of his teammates. The pictures from the shooting sets have gone viral on social media which shows the actor adopting all safety precautions and measures while returning back to work.

The pictures were shared by his hairstylist Ajay Kaloya on Instagram where the actor can be seen posing with him while keeping their masks on. Not just this, they also maintained social distancing norms in one of the photos and showed off their cool swag while doing so. In the pictures, Ranbir is seen clad in a steel grey sweatshirt with brown sweatpants and matching sneakers. With this, the Brahmastra star flaunted his cool cap and a matching mask as he posed with this team in the photos.

