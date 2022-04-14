Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding: Here's All About The New House They'll Be Moving Into

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to tie the knot in the presence of their close family members and friends. While glimpses from the wedding preparations have already been making rounds on social media, the Kapoor clan and other relatives were recently seen arriving at Ranbir's residence for the Mehendi ceremony.

As the fans are now eager to learn where will the star duo be settling in after they tie the knot, it has been reported that they will be moving into their new abode in Bandra, Mumbai. Here are all the details about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's new house in Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's new home

According to Pinkvilla, as Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are set to tie the knot on 14 April 2022, they will be moving to the Krishna Raj bungalow, located in Bandra, Pali Hill, Mumbai, which is being renovated for the couple. It is a well-known fact that the bungalow was bought by Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the late 1980s and has been home to their kids Ranbir and Riddhima for around 35 years.

The building consists of 15 storeys, out of which five floors of the tower have been kept for the Kapoor family. While the first and the second floor are ready for Alia and Ranbir to move in after the wedding, the entire property is expected to be completed in six years. It has also been reported that the rest of the floors will be rented out.

Take a look at the latest glimpse of the Krishna Raj bungalow:

Groom-to-be Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor, recently revealed the date of her son's wedding with Alia Bhatt. She stood for the cameras and told them that their wedding will take place on April 14, 2022, at Vastu house, according to a video uploaded by entertainment photographer Varindar Chawla. The Haldi ceremony is reported to be held at 9 a.m. on 14th April followed by the wedding ceremony in the evening.

