Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Arrive For Kapoor Family's Christmas Lunch, See Pic

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been spotted arriving for the Kapoor family's Christmas party earlier today. The Kapoors have always kept their tradition of coming together on the occasion of Christmas for lunch and it seems like the new entrant following the family traditions is the Raazi actor Alia Bhatt who has been dating Ranbir Kapoor for more than a year now. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor posed for the paparazzi as they arrived at the event together. Alia can be seen wearing a blue top and a pink chequered skirt while Ranbir Kapoor can be seen in a casual avatar in a blue denim jacket, white tee and jeans.

Take a look at their photo:

The couple recently returned to the city from Varanasi where they were shooting for the Ayan Mukerji directorial film Brahmastra. It will surely be a visual delight for their fans if Alia and her family join the Kapoors for the Christmas lunch. Recently, pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor grooving to a fun song on the Guleria Ghat in Varanasi went viral on the social media. The couple was spotted shooting for Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. While Ranbir Kapoor was seen wearing a green shirt, paired with a military-style jacket and blue denim, Alia Bhatt wore a plain white top and paired it with a red long shrug and blue denim.

Have a look:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shooting for #Brahmāstra 🔥❤ pic.twitter.com/HraHht1QgM — Ranbir Kapoor❤️ (@RanbirK23229703) December 13, 2019

About Brahmastra

Brahmastra is directed by the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fame director Ayan Mukerji and also stars Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The story of the film reportedly revolves around the most powerful weapon of God called Brahmastra, which is broken and hidden in different parts of India. The movie is currently in the last leg of its shoot with Ranbir, Alia and Big B filming in Manali for the climax scenes. Bollywood fans have been eagerly looking forward to the release of Brahmastra as it is the real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's first feature film together on-screen.

