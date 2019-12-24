Ranbir Kapoor Spotted With Mum Neetu At Alia Bhatt's House, Pic Leaves Fans Excited

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the cutest couples of B-town. The two of them will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in the film, Brahmastra and fans and netizens are extremely excited! And while the two are spotted together quite often in a surprise, Ranbir Kapoor and his mother Neetu Kapoor were spotted arriving in their car at Alia Bhatt's house. In the picture, Neetu Kapoor can be seen looking quite busy on her phone.

WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor Aces Handstand In Video Dishing Out Major Monday Motivation For Fans

Alia Bhatt is one has portrayed some brilliant characters on screen that have established her a leading actress in the film industry. Alia also shares a lovely bond with rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor. The Raazi star has been spotted a lot of times with the actor's family members and they seem to adore her a lot.

Recently, Alia Bhatt shared a picture with one of her friends on the social media platform. Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor posted a comment on the picture saying, "Happy Happy to her give her a big hug." Alia replied to the comment by saying, "Done Done" and she also added some kiss emoticons. The two actors have also been spotted a lot of time with one another and Alia also went to meet Rishi Kapoor when he was in New York for his treatment. She was seen there supporting the family in their tough time. It was a true delight for her fans to see her bonding so well with Ranbir Kapoor's family as the couple has been seemingly holding up very well with their relationship.

READ: Deepika Padukone To Be A Part Of Gangubai Kathiawadi With Alia Bhatt? Details Inside

Duo's work front:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been working together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan is also portraying an important role in the movie. The film will release at the end of the year 2019. This will be the first time when the couple will be seen sharing the screen space together. The film is considered to be a very grand and important project for Dharma Productions as a lot of time has been reportedly spent on the pre-production of the project.

READ: Alia Bhatt: Top 3 Alia Bhatt Songs That You Must Add To Your Playlist

READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor In Luv Ranjan's Next, Read Detail

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.