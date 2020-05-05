Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Starrer 'Brahmastra' To Face Pay Cut? Makers Clarify

It is not a hidden fact that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the lockdown, has severely affected the film fraternity too. Due to all the shootings coming to a halt, all the production houses have reportedly suffered a huge loss. Amidst this, rumours were rife that the makers of the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra were indulging in pay cuts from the crew of the film amidst the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia & Ayan Mukherji came forward with decision of taking pay cut

According to media reports, the entire cast had vouched for pay cuts from the crew to continue making the film commercially viable. Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt along with the director of the film, Ayan Mukherji had come forward for the decision to indulge in pay cuts for the film. However, now the makers of the film have broken their silence on the ongoing fiasco regarding the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer.

Makers of Ranbir's Brahmastra released statement regarding entire controversy

The makers of the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer have now released a statement about the ongoing matter and has quashed all the reports of the pay cuts in their statement. The makers have requested the media not reach to any assumptions regarding the film fraternity. The makers of the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer have also agreed that this is indeed a difficult time for the business.

However, they further added in the statement how false news about these pay cuts will only make the situation worse. The makers of the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer further requested to wait for any kind of official confirmation on this matter from their side.

Talking about the film, Brahmastra will reportedly be a fantasy adventure flick which will be released in two parts. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. This is also the first time that the alleged lovebirds Ranbir and Alia will be sharing the screen space in a film.

The movie will also be released in five different languages namely Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film was announced to be releasing on December 4, 2020, but reportedly like the majority of the other films, the release date of this movie can also be postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

