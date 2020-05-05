Ranbir Kapoor's 'Raajneeti' Is A Modern-day Retelling Of Mahabharata; Read To Know

Back in 2010, Ranbir Kapoor starred in a political thriller film titled Raajneeti, which was directed and produced by Prakash Jha. It featured Kapoor along with Ajay Devgn, Nana Patekar, Arjun Rampal, and others. The film was a massive commercial success and also received high praise from critics for its storyline, screenplay and the performances by its cast. The title of the film means 'politics' and it draws many similarities from the epic Mahabharata. Read on to know more about the film's connection with Mahabharata:

Raajneeti's connection with Mahabharata

The characters of Raajneeti are based on the characters of Mahabharata. Even the plot of the film is inspired by the epic itself and is moulded into a modern-day version story. Viewers can see the embodiment of characters like Krishna, Arjuna, Bhima, Lord Surya, and others in this film.

Ajay Devgn plays the role of Sooraj Kumar, who has been inspired by Karna. Ranbir Kapoor plays the character of Samar Pratap, the youngest son of Chandra Pratap and the executive of the political party called Jana Shakti Party. Arjun Rampal plays the role of Prithviraj, the modern-day incarnation of Bhima, but also draws parallels from Yudhishthira and Abhimanyu. Vinay Apte plays the role of Shakuni mama in Raajneeti.

Katrina Kaif plays the character of Indu, who is inspired by Draupadi. She goes on to become Uttara, as the Chief Minister of MP. Nana Patekar plays the role of Brij Gopal, a parallel to Krishna. Manoj Bajpayee plays Veerendra Pratap, Duryodhana of the story. He plays the Chief Minister Candidate of Rashtrawadi Party. Naseeruddin Shah portrays the role of Bhaskar Sanyal, who is Lord Surya in this film. He is seen as a leftist leader who opposes Ramnath Rai's party.

