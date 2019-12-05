Not Brahmastra, But THIS Was Going To Be Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's First Project?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the new lovebirds of Bollywood are also one of the most loved celebrity couples. The duo has loyal and huge fans base and has made headlines several times. Ranbir and Alia confessed their love for each and since then the couple has always been in news be it their birthday celebration or romantic vacation.

As per reports, in a throwback interview of Ranbir Kapoor, it was revealed that Alia Bhatt almost became Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Balika Badhu’. In the interview, Ranbir Kapoor was reportedly seen praising Alia Bhatt for her performance in the movie Highway. He further admitted that she has become a huge star and he loves the way she acts. Ranbir Kapoor further went on to share a project of Sanjay Leela Bhansali where he decided to make his own Balika Badhu. The cast included 20-year-old Ranbir Kapoor opposite 11-year-old Alia Bhatt. They even had a photoshoot together for the project and even then it seems that Ranbir Kapoor was impressed by Alia’s acting and has been a fan of her ever since. Later in another interview, Alia Bhatt reportedly confirmed the news by adding that the first time she met Ranbir Kapoor, she was shy to put her head on Ranbir’s shoulder for the shoot.

Professional Front

On the work front, the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will share screen space together for the first time in their upcoming movie Brahmastra. The movie is helmed by Ayan Mukherjee. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. The superhero sci-fi is scheduled to release in the summer of 2020. Apart from Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sadak 2, Takht and RRR. Ranbir Kapoor will also be seen in Shamshera opposite Vaani Kapoor.

