Alia Bhatt Is Elegance Personified In Ivory Dress, Neetu Kapoor Showers 'blessings'

Alia Bhatt made her acting debut as a child artist in the movie Sangharsh and played the lead role in Karan Johar’s directorial Student of the Year. The actor never fails to give her fans and followers major fashion goals. Time and again she keeps giving tough competition to other Bollywood stars when it comes to looking like a diva.

Recently, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to promote the first book of her sister Shaheen Bhatt in an ivory dress. She pulled off the blazer dress with simplicity and elegance. Minimalistic makeup and her sleek hair left open completed the diva’s ivory look. Many Bollywood celebs praised Alia Bhatt and commented on her post. Including Neetu Kapoor who showered blessings on her. Alia Bhatt has reportedly seen getting close to the later as she is dating her son Ranbir Kapoor. Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Soni Razdan also filled Alia Bhatt’s post with sweet comments.

What is next in store for Alia Bhatt?

Alia Bhatt has many interesting projects lined up for her. Alia Bhatt will be soon seen in Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra. She will be sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in the movie. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. The superhero sci-fi film is scheduled to release in the summer of 2020. Apart from Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Her other future projects also include Takht, RRR and Sadak 2.

