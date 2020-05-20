Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s 'Brahmastra' To Grab Christmas Slot Of 'Laal Singh Chadha’?

The film industry has been hit hard because of Coronavirus. The shooting of the movies have been stalled, the release dates of the films have been postponed and the masses are turning to several OTT platforms for the content. Talking about the same, the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was supposed to see a Christmas release this year

According to media reports, now a two-fifth portion of Laal Singh Chaddha is yet to be shot which has led to the film's release being postponed to some other date. Reportedly, now the makers of the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra are looking forward to grabbing this opportunity and releasing the movie on the Christmas slot of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Also Read: Times Alia Bhatt Received Praise From Her 'Brahmastra' Director Ayan Mukerji

Makers of Alia Bhatt starrer film have been working on post-production process

A source close to the makers of the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer movie revealed to an online portal that the shooting of the film is almost complete. The source further added that a few patchworks of the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra are still remaining which will be wrapped up once the lockdown is lifted and the once the government releases the permission to shoot.

According to media reports, the team of the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has been rigorously working on the post-production of the film, given that it is a VFX heavy movie.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Vs Alia Bhatt: Who Wore The Mermaid Style Gown Better?

Makers of Brahmastra eyeing Christmas slot of Laal Singh Chaddha

The Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra was supposed to be releasing on December 4, 2020, as the makers wanted to avert a clash with Laal Singh Chadha. Reportedly, now that Laal Singh Chaddha has been postponed, the makers of the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra are trying to bank in on this holiday date for the release of the movie. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer has been shot on a lavish scale so the makers are vouching for a holiday release which will also lead to better box-office prospects.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma Reveals Why She Finds Ranbir Kapoor 'super Annoying'

However, the makers of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer have not yet announced anything officially as they still want to gauge the situation. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. While Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan alongside Aamir Khan.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.