Times Alia Bhatt Received Praise From Her 'Brahmastra' Director Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji is an acclaimed young director who is known for his work like Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. He has worked with Ranbir Kapoor in each of his movies including his next high scale directorial Brahmastra. Brahmastra will star Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles as the romantic lead of the three-part Brahmastra franchise. While sharing the details about his new movie on Instagram, director Ayan Mukerji took every opportunity to praise one of the lead protagonists of the movie, Alia Bhatt. See what the director had to say about Alia Bhatt.

When Ayan welcomed Alia during 1st shooting schedule

Ayan Mukerji shared the beginning of its 2018 shooting schedule for Brahmastra in Tel Aviv, Israel. He welcomed Alia stating that she is a very special member of the Brahmastra team. Ayan stated how this picture completely justifies the beginning of Ranbir and Alia working together off-screen as well as on-screen. Brahmastra was shot in many different locations in the world, including 3-4 locations in India itself. This Ayan Mukerji film is being produced by Dharma Productions.

When Alia bombed her way into Ayan's soul

While describing the director and actress relationship during their movie Brahmastra, Ayan mentioned that Alia Bhatt is "Sunshine and Starlight!" He also stated when he met her for the first time, revealing that she was just 18 when he met her and she instantly made her way into "his life, his movies and even into his soul". He also regards her as the #littleone fondly. He praised the Kalank trailer where she looked exceptionally beautiful.

Ayan Mukerji reminisces 2016 shooting days of Brahmastra

Ayan Mukerji shared an Instagram post back with a picture clicked at their London VFX studio where they were working for Brahmastra in 2016. The trio clicked a picture together and Ayan can be seen crediting Alia Bhatt as the "new force in their creative life". He recalls how he just gave a short brief to the lead duo of the film regarding why it was important for them to work as a unit together. He also states that their relationship indeed grew much more than what he had expected.

