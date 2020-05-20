Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt are two very popular names in the Bollywood industry. The two have time and again proved their versatility on screen, and now have taken over the fashion world too. Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been the glamour girl of the industry, but Alia Bhatt has also become a fashionista lately. Here is who out of the two actors wore the mermaid style gown better. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Or Janhvi Kapoor: Who Pulls Off The Red Siren Look Better?

Kareena Kapoor Khan vs Alia Bhatt- Who wore the mermaid style gown better?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen posing in a dark green, deep V-neck tube gown, with simple embroidery on it. The gown has a skin-fit make till the york and has a frill, mermaid style make, below that. Kareena has tied her straight hair neatly in a bun at the back of her hair and has worn no jewellery. Kareena Kapoor Khan has applied nude shade makeup.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Or Deepika Padukone: Who Wore Balloon Sleeves Look Better?

In comparison to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt has also worn a deep V-neck tube gown. The gown has a skin-fit make till the york and has a frill, mermaid style make, below that. The gown is complete shimmery at the top but the shimmer lessens as the gown follows. Alia has given her straight hair a centre partition and tied them neatly in a bun at the back of her hair and has worn no jewellery. Alia Bhatt has applied nude shade makeup.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Has Been A Part Of Various Blockbusters | Check Out

On the work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the film, Angrezi Medium (2020) alongside Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles. The actor will next be seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan in pivotal roles. The film is reported to be an official remake of the American movie, Forrest Gump that released in 1994. The movie is currently in its filming stage and is expected to hit the silver screens in December 2020. It was also reported that the film might get pushed for another date due to the global pandemic. However, no official statement has been made about the same.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Her Favourite Food Items And Restaurants

Alia Bhatt was last seen onscreen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy (2019), that received critical acclamation. The actor has multiple movies in her kitty right now, like Brahmastra, and Gangubai Kathiawadi, to name a few. However, currently, all the film shoots have been put on hold due to the global pandemic.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.