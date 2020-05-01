Here Is Ranbir Kapoor And Deepika Padukone’s Relationship Timeline; Check Details

Ranbir Kapoor has managed to stay the talk of the town ever since his debut in 2007. Be it films, relationships, fashion, he has always been a point of discussion amongst a large group of people. With a large number of hits under his credit, Ranbir has proved his mettle from time and again.

In addition to his acting game, Ranbir Kapoor is also very popular for his romantic relationships. The actor once dated Deepika Padukone. Read on to know more about their relationship:

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s dating timeline

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s relationship has been one of the most talked-about things in Bollywood. Ranbir has previously admitted on several occasions that he cheated in his relationship with Deepika that led to the eventual breakup. However, here is a look back at their relationship.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone on the sets of Bachna Ae Haseeno

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone met each other on the sets of Bachna Ae Haseeno. The two reportedly fell in love and got into a very serious relationship. The love between the couple was so intense that Deepika Padukone even went ahead and inked Ranbir’s initials on the back of her neck.

However, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone announced their breakup almost two years later. Though, they did not comment on the same back then. Deepika Padukone had later expressed that Ranbir Kapoor cheated on her that led to the breakup.

Ranbir Kapoor started dating Katrina Kaif shortly after Deepika Padukone

Ranbir Kapoor allegedly cheated on Deepika Padukone with Katrina Kaif. Reportedly, Deepika Padukone said in a previous interview that the couple had patched things up when Ranbir apologised to her. However, things went downhill again when Ranbir Kapoor was caught cheating red-handed by Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone’s anger with Ranbir Kapoor was so obvious that she even went on to bad-mouth him several times. Reportedly, her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor even caused her mental damage. Ranbir Kapoor himself has admitted on many occasions that he has cheated in his previous relationships.

The happy exes: Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

Years later, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone came together for Ayan Mukerji’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The on-screen camaraderie worked very well for the film, which turned out to be a blockbuster. The duo came together again for Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha. Since then they have remained good friends with each other.

Currently, Ranbir Kapoor is dating Alia Bhatt with whom he will be seen next in Brahmastra. Deepika Padukone is happily married to her Bajirao Mastani co-star Ranveer Singh. All four of them are now often spotted hanging out with each other.

