Top Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone Movies According To IMDb Ratings

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone first shared the screen in Bachna Ae Haseeno. Fans have always loved watching them together and eagerly await for their movies. Although the two are happily committed to their partners, fans love watching their on-screen chemistry. With all that said now, here is the list of the best films of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone according to IMDb ratings:

Top Ranbir-Deepika movies, according to IMDb ratings

Tamasha

Tamasha is a widely popular movie starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone that is based on the story of a man named Ved who loses his identity to live by the socially acceptable norms. The movie revolves around themes of self-discovery and identity. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie bagged to score 7.3 stars on IMDb. Have a look at the trailer of the movie:

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Featuring Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kalki Koechlin alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, this movie is helmed by Ayan Mukherjee. The movie is centred around the life of Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) and his friends. Bunny meets Naina (Deepika Padukone) and they connect with each other but before Naina could express her feelings, Bunny leaves the country. The movie bagged 7.1 stars on IMDb.

Bachna Ae Haseeno

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie features Bipasha Basu along with Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. Ranbir essays the role of a Raj, a casanova who is known to be a heart breaker. His love stories with different girls teach him some love lessons. The movie was a great hit amongst the fans not only for the storyline but also for its songs. Bachna Ae Haseeno managed to earn 6.2 stars on IMDb. This is the very first movie they duo shared a screen together and fans loved watching them together.

