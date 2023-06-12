Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Pre-teaser Draws Comparison With Korean Film Oldboy

The pre-teaser of Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor was released on June 11. It stoked immense curiosity among the fans. In the clip, the actor showed his violent avatar, as the character hacked his enemies with an axe. Film buffs were instantly reminded of the popular scene from the Korean film Oldboy, directed by Park Chan-wook, which had something similar going on.

Living up to the film's title, Ranbir's character was seen single handedly killing a group of people who had masks on. The video ended with a close-up shot of the actor, but his whole face is not revealed. However, the camera did linger on his intense gaze. The Animal pre-teaser drew similarities with Oldboy on social media.

Animal pre-teaser inspired by Oldboy scene?

In the clip from Animal, Ranbir Kapoor entered a hallway wielding an axe and started to hack people. In Park Chan-wook's Oldboy (2003), Choi Min-sik's character entered the hallway with a hammer in his hand and started bashing his enemies. The treatment was different, in the sense that Oldboy's was a one take scene and Animal is not, but the staging was similar.

A Twitter user shared a video from Oldboy and wrote, "Okay guys, #ANIMAL Pre Teaser is just Pre teaser of #Oldboy hallway Fight scene." Another asked the makers to be more creative rather than just copying. "C'mon can't you do any better, still this is a teaser so I'll keep my expectations low. The last gif is the Original," read the tweet.

(A screengrab of tweet | Image: Aditya/Twitter)



(A screengrab of tweet | Image: Tara Singh/Twitter)

Despite drawing the similarities, a section of Twitter users liked the pre-teaser and expressed their excitement to watch the complete teaser and the film. Some were also impressed with Ranbir Kapoor and his never-seen-before avatar. A user wrote, "Who titled it #Animal and not Beast? Ranbir Kapoor in and as #Animal is looking dope." A netizen said the actor would leave a mark in the industry with this action drama.

(A screengrab of tweet | Image: Cine Hub/Twitter)

(A screengrab of tweet | Image: Kattar Kapoor/Twitter)

Animal to clash with two films

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is set to clash with Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar's Gadar 2 and OMG 2, respectively, at the box office. The films will hit the theatres on August 11.